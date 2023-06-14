'Unprecedented in our country': Uruguay finds cocaine in surfboards bound for Europe





A drug ring smuggled cocaine to Europe hidden in surfboards.

Police became aware of the crime on 23 May.

The surfboards were sent from Uruguay.

Police have broken a drug ring that smuggled cocaine hidden in surfboards bound from South America to Europe, Uruguayan officials said on Tuesday.

The capture of the narcotics came after cooperative efforts by anti-drug police in Uruguay, Spain, Portugal and Italy, the officials said.

So far, three Italian citizens have been arrested, two in Portugal and one in Italy, they said.

"Operation Iris is unprecedented in our country because of the scope and significance of international cooperation," National Police Director Jose Manuel Azambuya said in a conference in which authorities from the other countries participated via video link.

Sniffer dogs from an anti-drug unit in Uruguay signalled something suspicious in a package with the six surfboards on 23 May, police said. Cocaine was found in the boards.

A total of 40.6kg of cocaine was found in five of the boards, police said. A sixth was allowed to pass through so authorities in Europe could track who was receiving the narcotics.

Portuguese police arrested the two individuals who went to pick up the package, which had transited through Spain, on 7 June. The remaining surfboard held about 9.3kg of cocaine, police said.



An Italian citizen who sent the surfboards from Uruguay was arrested in Italy on 11 June, and is awaiting extradition to stand trial in Uruguay, a police statement said.

Uruguay, sandwiched between Argentina and Brazil, has become in recent years a major transit point for cocaine from Colombia and Peru bound for Europe.