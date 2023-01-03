'Unprecedented provocation': Palestinians slam Israel's Itamar Ben-Gvir over Al-Aqsa Mosque visit

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The move was condemned by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid warned that such a visit could spark violence.

The Ynet news website carried pictures of Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy security.

The compound is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.

Israel's opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid had warned that such a visit by Ben-Gvir would spark violence.

Only Muslim worship is allowed at the site, and there was no indication that Ben-Gvir had prayed during his visit.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict".

Ben-Gvir was sworn in last week as part of a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu that includes far-right and religious parties.

AFP reported that Ben-Gvir visited the compound numerous times since entering parliament in April 2021, his presence as a top minister carries far greater weight.<

A controversial visit in 2000 by then opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, last week warned such a step would be "a big red line and it will lead to an explosion".

"Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas," Ben-Gvir said in a statement published by his spokesperson.

Hamas rules the Gaza Strip and in May 2021 an 11-day war broke out in the territory between Palestinian militants and Israel, after violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israeli police officers were wounded in the preceding clashes across east Jerusalem, initially sparked by restrictions on Palestinians gathering and possible evictions of residents.

AFP PHOTO: Menahem Kahana, AFP

During this period, Ben-Gvir rallied his supporters at Israeli settler homes in east Jerusalem, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

For years seen as a fringe figure, the Jewish Power leader entered mainstream politics with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir has advocated for Arab-Israelis deemed disloyal to the state to be expelled and for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Until a few years ago, he had a portrait in his living room of Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers at a Hebron mosque in 1994.

He launched his ministerial career on 29 December, as part of Israel's most right-wing government in history led by Netanyahu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials and witnesses said.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli army.



