'There have been dozens killed': Up to 44 dead in 5.6 magnitude Indonesian earthquake - local official

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java province.
Getty/ Anadolu Agency / Contributor
  • 20 people were killed and 300 more were injured in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia. 
  • The earthquake struck the country's West Java province on Monday. 
  • Homes and schools were destroyed, as officials continue to assess the damage done. 

At least 44 people have been killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, a local spokesperson told AFP.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 44 people have died," Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, told AFP.

Monday's quake struck on land in Cianjur, about 75km southeast of the capital Jakarta, and at a depth of 10km, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

In a statement the national disaster agency said several homes and an Islamic boarding school in the area had been damaged, as officials continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

Footage from Metro TV showed some buildings in Cianjur reduced almost entirely to rubble as worried residents huddled outside.

Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake hit, said he felt "a huge tremor" and the walls and ceiling of his office building were damaged.

Muchlis said:

I was very shocked. I worried there would be another quake.

He added that people ran out of their houses, some fainting and vomiting in response.

In the two hours after the quake 25 aftershocks had been recorded, BMKG said.

In the capital Jakarta some people evacuated offices in the central business district, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

*Additional reporting by AFP

