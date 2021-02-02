1h ago

UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement.

Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($53 million) for the National Health Service.

His endeavor spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of," his daughters said.

"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."

