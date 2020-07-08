1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | 61 feared dead in Japan floods

A man washes clothes in a stream next to properties that were ruined by flooding after the nearby Kuma River burst its banks following torrential rain in Kuma, Japan.
A man washes clothes in a stream next to properties that were ruined by flooding after the nearby Kuma River burst its banks following torrential rain in Kuma, Japan.
Carl Court/Getty Images
  • Rains in Kyushu, Japan have caused widespread damage.
  • Evacuation orders have been lifted for hundreds of thousands of people.
  • At least 80 000 rescue workers have been deployed.

Torrential rain pounded central Japan Wednesday as authorities said 61 people were feared dead in days of heavy downpours that have triggered devastating landslides and terrifying floods.

Rains that began early Saturday on the island of Kyushu have already inflicted widespread damage across a swathe of the southwestern portion of the country, causing rivers to burst their banks and hillsides to collapse.

As the weather front moved north, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of heavy rain in central Gifu and Nagano prefectures, but downgraded its advisories from their top level. Evacuation orders were lifted for hundreds of thousands of people.

Nevertheless, a JMA official warned of "an unprecedented level" of rain for parts of central Japan.

"Especially in areas designated as high risk for landslides and flooding, the possibility is extremely high that some kind of disaster is already happening," he added.

ALSO READ | 52 dead in Japan floods as more troops join rescue

At least 80 000 rescue workers have already been deployed to reach survivors stranded by flooding and landslides, with another 10 000 troops set to join them.

The toll in the disaster has risen steadily as the rescue operation continues.

An official of the hardest-hit Kumamoto region told AFP that there had been 55 deaths and "four people are in cardio-respiratory arrest" - the term used before confirming death.

There were also two deaths in Omuta city, also in Kyushu.

More than a dozen people are still missing and authorities are investigating whether six other deaths are linked to the disaster.

Overcome with helplessness

In hardest-hit Kyushu, the rains had mostly stopped by Wednesday morning, leaving residents to pick up the pieces.

Keisuke Masuda, a 67-year-old resident of Hitoyoshi city told the Jiji news agency he had watched in horror as a tide of water from the swollen Kuma river carried away a neighbour.

"He was swept away right before my eyes," Masuda said.

The elderly man had been clinging to a bush trying to withstand the flood water but eventually could hold on no longer, Masuda said, describing his neighbour waving to his wife as he was washed away.

"I was overcome with a sense of helplessness," Masuda added.

Elsewhere in the city, Naomi Nishimura told Japan's NNN broadcaster that her parents died after refusing to leave their home.

"Even though a neighbour came over and pleaded with my parents to evacuate, they didn't go... because I had told them that I'd come home [that day]," the tearful woman said as she attempted to clean her parents' flood-devastated home.

Non-mandatory evacuation orders were lifted in many places, though nearly 900 000 people were still under the warnings.

The coronavirus has complicated evacuation efforts, with the need to maintain social distancing reducing capacity at shelters.

Japan has been relatively lightly affected by the pandemic, with just over 20 000 cases and fewer than 1 000 deaths.

Shelters

But local media reported some people were preferring to sleep in cars rather than risk infection at shelters.

At some facilities, cardboard was used to separate families and try to reduce the risk of infection.

Yoshihisa Nakamoto, head of the JMA forecasting division, told reporters "the rain front would linger until at least Friday and a wide swathe of the country... will likely have heavy rains".

"Please be extremely vigilant for potential landslides, flooding rivers and inundation on low-lying areas," he warned.

Japan is in the middle of its annual rainy season, which frequently unleashes deadly floods and landslides.

Experts say climate change has intensified the risks of heavy rains, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

In 2018, more than 200 people died in devastating floods in western Japan.

Related Links
Covid-19: Tokyo temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven
Nearly 40 feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest Japan
'Saving lives is our priority' - Japan PM reacts as dozens die, go missing in floods and mudslides
Read more on:
japan
Lottery
One person bags R343k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1171 votes
No, but I plan to
16% - 1360 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 6110 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.03
(+0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.64)
Gold
1810.16
(+0.89)
Silver
18.60
(+1.98)
Platinum
847.00
(+1.31)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1902.00
(-0.29)
All Share
55870.69
(+1.13)
Top 40
51558.75
(+1.25)
Financial 15
10275.29
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
77503.35
(+0.84)
Resource 10
52793.47
(+1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo