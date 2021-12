UPDATE | Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes - Kentucky governor

Some 50 people are "likely" to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other US states.

In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people.

In Illinois, authorities said many people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse.

The Post quoted Beshear as saying in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of dead could be "significantly north of that".

"The reports are really heartbreaking," the Post quoted him as saying. It added that a spokesperson for the state's emergency management service said that rescue officials had not confirmed figures for deaths or injuries as of early Saturday.

A devastating tornado outbreak in western Kentucky has killed at least 50 people, governor says, calling it "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history" as he declared a state of emergency. This is the deadliest tornado in the state's history. pic.twitter.com/JrSDvn5s18 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 11, 2021

In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people, the Post quoted Dean Flener, spokesperson for the state's Emergency Management Agency, as saying.

At least one person was killed and five were injured when a tornado shredded the roof of a nursing home in Monette in northern Arkansas, the Post quoted local officials as saying.

Extensive tornado damage on Stonebridge Lane near Russellville Road. pic.twitter.com/FJ3yM7PSyL — Don Sergent (@BGDNbusiness) December 11, 2021

In Illinois, authorities said many people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse near St. Louis late on Friday, after tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area.

Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in his state, was quoted as saying the damage would be "some of the worst ... we’ve seen in a long time".

