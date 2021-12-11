19m ago

UPDATE | Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes - Kentucky governor

First responders surround a damaged Amazon Distribution Centre on 10 December, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Michael Thomas/Getty Images/AFP Michael Thomas / G
  • Some 50 people are "likely" to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other US states.
  • In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people.
  • In Illinois, authorities said many people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse.

Some 50 people are "likely" to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other US states late on Friday and early Saturday, the Washington Post quoted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as saying.

The Post quoted Beshear as saying in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of dead could be "significantly north of that".

Extensive tornado damage on Stonebridge Lane.
Extensive tornado damage captured.
The aftermath of a devastating tornado that most "likely" left around 50 people dead.
Tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area.

"The reports are really heartbreaking," the Post quoted him as saying. It added that a spokesperson for the state's emergency management service said that rescue officials had not confirmed figures for deaths or injuries as of early Saturday.

In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people, the Post quoted Dean Flener, spokesperson for the state's Emergency Management Agency, as saying.

At least one person was killed and five were injured when a tornado shredded the roof of a nursing home in Monette in northern Arkansas, the Post quoted local officials as saying.

In Illinois, authorities said many people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse near St. Louis late on Friday, after tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area.

Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in his state, was quoted as saying the damage would be "some of the worst ... we’ve seen in a long time".

