1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Three white men found guilty of murdering black jogger in US

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks.
  • The men were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
  • A predominantly-white jury in Brunswick, Georgia, deliberated for less than 12 hours over two days before delivering their verdicts.

Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbour, William "Roddie" Bryan, who took part in the chase, were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

A predominantly-white jury in Brunswick, Georgia, deliberated for less than 12 hours over two days before delivering their verdicts.

Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of the 25-year-old Arbery.

A crowd erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was announced, chanting: "Say his name. Ahmaud Arbery!"

Arbery's father, Marcus, told the gathering: 

Today is a good day. I don't want to see no daddy watch their kid get lynched and shot down like that.

President Joe Biden hailed the verdict but said "hard work" remains in combating racism in America.

"Ahmaud Arbery's killing - witnessed by the world on video - is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country," Biden said.

The Reverend Al Sharpton, who attended the trial along with Jesse Jackson, another prominent civil rights leader, also welcomed the verdict.

Sharpton said:

Let the word go forth all over the world that a jury of 11 white, one Black, in the Deep South, stood up in the courtroom and said, 'Black lives do matter'.

There was only one Black juror on the panel that heard the case, although about 25 percent of the 85 000 residents of Glynn County are black.

'Chose to confront him' 

"The spirit of Ahmaud defeated a lynch mob," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Arbery's father.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she "never thought this day would come."

"But God is good. Thank you for those who marched, for those who prayed," she said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, said Arbery was "the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia" and called for "healing and reconciliation."

A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

It took several months for the McMichaels and Bryan to be arrested and they were charged only after the video of the shooting of Arbery was leaked online and sparked outrage.

A local prosecutor, Jackie Johnson, has been indicted for violating her oath of office and allegedly hindering the investigation into Arbery's death.

During the trial, the defendants said they suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and invoked a since-repealed state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.

But prosecutors said they had no justification for attempting to detain Arbery and never told him they were trying to arrest him as he jogged through their Satilla Shores neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the McMichaels, who were armed with a shotgun and a handgun, and Bryan did not see Arbery commit any crime that day but "chose to confront him" because he was a "Black man running down the street."

"He was trying to get away from these strangers who were yelling at him, threatening to kill him," Dunikoski said. "And then they killed him."

"This isn't the Wild West," she said.

Hate crimes trial

The jury was shown video of the McMichaels pursuing Arbery in their truck, and Bryan chasing him in his own vehicle while filming on his cell phone.

At one point, Arbery attempts to run around the front of the McMichaels' stopped truck.

Travis McMichael, who had gotten out of the vehicle, opens fire with a 12-gauge shotgun. A wounded Arbery is seen struggling with McMichael before being killed by another shot.

Defense lawyers for the McMichaels said they "respected" the jury's decision and would appeal.

Kevin Gough, Bryan's attorney, sought on several occasions during the trial to have the judge declare a mistrial, claiming the presence of civil rights leaders Sharpton and Jackson in the gallery was influencing the jurors.

Judge Timothy Walmsley dismissed the motions, saying anyone was welcome to attend so long as they were not disruptive.

The guilty verdicts came just days after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in another closely watched case.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.

The teen claimed self-defence and was acquitted of all charges.

The McMichaels and Bryan are also facing federal hate crimes charges in a case that will go to trial in February.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ahmaud arberyus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
28% - 196 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
19% - 130 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
53% - 368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,793.50
+0.3%
Silver
23.60
+0.2%
Palladium
1,893.50
+2.0%
Platinum
995.50
+1.6%
Brent Crude
82.25
-0.1%
Top 40
64,350
+0.3%
All Share
70,762
+0.3%
Resource 10
66,669
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,156
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,842
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo