21 Oct

US 6 January Capitol riot panel issues subpoena to Trump

Former US president Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters said on Friday it had sent a subpoena to the former president demanding he provide documents and testimony under oath.

The subpoena requires documents to be submitted to the 6 January select committee by 4 November and Trump to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about 14 November. 

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," the committee wrote in a letter to Trump on Friday.

The House Select committee's seven Democratic and two Republican members voted unanimously on 13 October in favor of subpoenaing Trump, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.

