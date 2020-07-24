1h ago

add bookmark

US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

  • The US has accused Russia of conducting an anti-satellite test firing.
  • US President Donald Trump says he wants to avoid an arms race.
  • Rivalry in space between the US, Russia and China is on the increase.


The United States accused Russia on Thursday of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington's systems was "real, serious and increasing".

READ | Russia launches space telescope

US Space Command "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on 15 July, it said in a statement.

"Last week's test is another example that the threats to US and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the statement continued.

"Clearly this is unacceptable," tweeted US nuclear disarmament negotiator Marshall Billingslea, adding that it would be a "major issue" discussed next week in Vienna, where he is in talks on a successor to the New START treaty.

The treaty caps the nuclear warheads of the US and Russia - the two Cold War-era superpowers.

Arms race

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he hopes to avoid an "expensive" arms race with Russia and China.

The system used to conduct last week's test is the same one that Space Command raised concerns about earlier this year, when it manoeuvred near a US government satellite, said General Jay Raymond, head of US Space Command.

"This is further evidence of Russia's continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin's published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold US and allied space assets at risk," Raymond said in a statement.

It is the latest example of Russian satellites behaving in a manner "inconsistent with their stated mission", the Space Command statement added.

"This event highlights Russia's hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control," said Christopher Ford, a US assistant secretary of state for arms control.

The statement also came as China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday, a journey coinciding with a similar US mission as the powers take their rivalry into deep space.

Related Links
UAE 'Hope' Mars probe launch from Japan rescheduled for 20 July
UAE postpones Mars mission again due to weather conditions at Japan launch site
Russia detains ex-journalist on treason charges
Read more on:
usrussiaspace
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 5745 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3683 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3320 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

1h ago

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(-0.73)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.91)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(-0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.27)
Gold
1892.75
(+0.53)
Silver
22.56
(+0.13)
Platinum
912.66
(+0.68)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2171.00
(+2.32)
All Share
55726.60
(-0.61)
Top 40
51335.01
(-0.67)
Financial 15
10340.66
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
74277.10
(-1.33)
Resource 10
55255.71
(+0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo