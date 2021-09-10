39m ago

US air base gives all-clear after active shooter reports

A US Air Force base was given the all-clear on Friday, facility officials said, lifting a four-hour lockdown following reports of an active shooter.

The Ohio base shut down at roughly 21:25 (01:25 GMT on Friday) with security forces sweeping the three-storey National Air and Space Intelligence Centre.

Installation Commander Colonel Patrick Miller told local media WHIOTV that two people reported hearing a single gunshot in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, prompting the search.

"At the end of the night, we did not find a threat," Miller said.

The base's official account tweeted shortly before 02:00 that they had been "given the All Clear. Lockdown has been lifted."

Miller added roughly 100 people barricaded themselves in rooms during the incident.

The facility's loudspeakers - which had been blaring for several hours so loudly it could be heard outside the base - broadcast the all-clear, according to WHIOTV.

