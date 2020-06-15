1h ago

add bookmark

US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashes in North Sea

A US Air Force F-15 fighter jet, takes off from Lakenheath Air Base.
A US Air Force F-15 fighter jet, takes off from Lakenheath Air Base.
MAX NASH / AFP

A US fighter jet on a training mission from a British Royal Air Force base in eastern England crashed in the North Sea on Monday.

"A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 (0840 GMT) today (Monday) in the North Sea," said USAF Captain Miranda T Simmons, from RAF Lakenheath.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support."

The plane took off from the RAF Lakenheath base, near Mildenhall, in Suffolk, which hosts the 48th Fighter Wing of the US Air Force.

The BBC said the plane was believed to have gone down 137km off the East Yorkshire coast.

Citing a flight tracker website, Sky News television said the plane circled in the area before disappearing.

There was no immediate response from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency when contacted by AFP.

Related Links
WATCH | Jaw-dropping footage shows US warplanes bomb ISIS 'island'
Pentagon reveals US observation flight over Ukraine
WATCH: US Air Force plane passes through eye of Hurricane Michael
Read more on:
usaviation accidents
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
25% - 487 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 117 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 490 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
44% - 863 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-0.72)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.32)
Gold
1719.08
(-0.74)
Silver
17.27
(-1.08)
Platinum
817.00
(+1.93)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1922.00
(+1.36)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo