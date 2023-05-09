17m ago

US announces $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian presidential palace on February 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)
The United States on Tuesday announced a new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost its air defences and provide additional artillery ammunition.

The package underscores the continued US commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air defence systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The assistance comes from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, which pay for procuring equipment from the defence industry or partners rather than providing equipment from existing US stocks.

This avoids depleting US inventories but means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.

The package features unspecified air defence systems, munitions, and equipment to integrate Western systems with Ukraine's existing gear, mainly of Soviet vintage.

It also includes ammunition for counter-drone systems, 155 mm artillery rounds, and commercial satellite imagery services.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has pushed for some items that its international supporters have been reluctant to provide, including Patriot air defence systems and advanced heavy tanks -eventually promised - and others such as Western fighter aircraft, which have not been pledged so far.


