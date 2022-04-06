31m ago

add bookmark

US approves $95 million sale of defence support to Taiwan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US will $95 million worth of military equipment to Taiwan.
  • This comes as Taiwan is increasingly nervous about Chinese airspace incursions.
  • It is the third military sale to Taiwan under the Biden administration.

The US government has approved a sale of up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taiwan's Patriot Air Defence System, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

READ | Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says president

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement:

The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient's (Taiwan's) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations.

The Defense Department added that Taiwan will use the proposed training and equipment as a "deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defence".

The move follows a similar approval in February of training and support for Taiwan's missile defence systems, and is the third military sale approved under US President Joe Biden.

The first major arms sale to Taipei under Biden was last August, which saw the approval of 40 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery systems.

This Taiwan Defence Ministry image shows a Republi
This Taiwan Defence Ministry image shows a Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft (L) flying alongside a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber.

China has massively ramped up its sabre-rattling in recent years, sending 969 Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone in 2021, according to a database compiled by AFP - more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

China regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

Washington has remained Taipei's most important ally and leading arms supplier despite switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschinataiwansecurity
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4711 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1952 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.66
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.99
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,920.19
-0.2%
Silver
24.22
-0.5%
Palladium
2,249.50
+0.8%
Platinum
968.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
106.64
-0.8%
Top 40
67,477
-1.3%
All Share
74,470
-1.1%
Resource 10
80,339
-1.3%
Industrial 25
80,565
-1.7%
Financial 15
17,426
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

6h ago

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

8h ago

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

05 Apr

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo