US approves first 'but not the last' transfer of seized Russian oligarch funds to Ukraine

  • The US transferred money seized from Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev to Ukraine.
  • He is accused of supporting promoting separatism in Crimea.
  • Among his assets was a fleet of superyachts.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorised the first transfer of funds seized from Russian oligarchs to aid Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, Garland said the money seized from Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev will go toward the war-torn country, which Russia invaded on 24 February 2022.

"While this represents the United States' first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine, it will not be the last," Garland said.

Last year, the US Department of Justice charged Malofeyev with violating sanctions imposed on Russia. 

Prosecutors said he provided financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea, a peninsula the country annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

READ | UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

At that time, Garland also announced "the seizure of millions of dollars from an account at a US financial institution traceable to Malofeyev's sanctions violations".

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Garland announced a new task force, dubbed KleptoCapture, that specifically targeted Russian oligarchs who sought to evade the deluge of US sanctions imposed against Russian entities.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war," Garland said at the time.

Among the assets seized by Washington was a fleet of superyachts, including a 106m vessel owned by Suleiman Kerimov valued at over $300 million, which had been docked in Fiji.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, called on Congress in 2022 to make it easier to transfer seized oligarch assets to Ukraine.

In December, Congress passed a law that allowed certain assets seized by the Justice Department to be funnelled to Ukraine via the US Department of State.

Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin television cha
Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin television channel Tsargrad founder Konstantin Malofeyev attends a farewell ceremony for journalist Daria Dugina at the Ostankino TV centre in Moscow.

In April, the Justice Department asked Congress to expand the assets that can be sent to Ukraine, particularly funds seized for violating export controls.

At the time, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Washington was "leaving a lot of money on the table".


