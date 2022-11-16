30m ago

add bookmark

US approves monkeypox detection test, Swiss giant Roche says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The US drugs agency has approved a test by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche that can detect monkeypox, the company said on Wednesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for emergency use authorisation, Roche said in a statement, which makes it possible to accelerate the sale of drugs or tests for detection.

Roche, which was also fast in producing PCR tests for coronavirus, was among the first to develop tests to detect monkeypox.

The company's test targets two different regions of the virus' genome that are least likely to mutate, so it can still detect the monkeypox virus if it mutates, Roche said.

The test will help individuals avoid "unnecessary additional testing or isolation" and will ensure people have "access to appropriate treatment as soon as possible", it added.

The company stressed, however, that the virus cannot be "conclusively diagnosed" by symptoms alone.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

Since monkeypox suddenly began spreading beyond the West African countries where it has long been endemic six months ago, it has killed 36 people out of more than 77,000 cases across 109 countries, according to a WHO count.

The outbreak outside of West Africa has primarily affected young men who have sex with men.

But since peaking in July, the number of people infected has consistently fallen, particularly in Europe and North America, the hardest hit areas in the early stages of the global outbreak.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ushealthmonkeypox
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 980 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4383 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10355 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,777.68
-0.1%
Silver
21.72
+0.7%
Palladium
2,085.50
-0.9%
Platinum
1,019.48
+0.1%
Brent Crude
93.86
+0.8%
Top 40
66,781
+0.4%
All Share
73,244
+0.3%
Resource 10
72,813
+0.0%
Industrial 25
87,908
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,874
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo