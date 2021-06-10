1h ago

add bookmark

US approves shelf-life extension for J&J Covid-19 vaccine - company

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pharmacist at the Hartford Hospital in fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
A pharmacist at the Hartford Hospital in fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images
  • The shelf life for Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines has been extended to four-and-a-half months from three months.
  • Only 11 million of the 21 millions doses of J&J vaccines in the US have been administered.
  • The US now has a major stockpile of excess doses, highlighting the growing vaccine disparity between wealthy and poorer nations.

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday the US Food and Drug Administration had authorised an extension for the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months.

The news comes as millions of doses of the single-shot vaccine, which is stored at refrigerator temperatures, were in danger of expiring and being tossed.

"The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies," the company said in a statement about the FDA approval.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed across the United States, while only 11 million have been administered.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine warned this week that 200 000 doses in his state would expire by 23 June.

The FDA granted emergency use authorisation to the vaccine in February.

Key selling point

While not as effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 as the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the J&J vaccine, based on adenovirus vector technology, was still found in a major trial to be 85 percent effective at preventing severe forms of the disease.

That figure rose to 100 percent 28 days after the dose. The fact that the vaccine required only one shot was a key selling point for targeting hard-to-reach populations.

But uptake slowed dramatically after US authorities paused the vaccine for 10 days in April over safety fears.

Authorities believe the J&J vaccine carries an increased risk for a type of rare but serious blood clotting found most often in women aged 18-49. The condition, characterised by having low platelets, is called vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

The United States now has a major stockpile of excess doses, highlighting the growing vaccine disparity between wealthy and poorer nations.

President Joe Biden, seeking to reclaim global leadership on the pandemic, announced Wednesday that the US will buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the rest of the world.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnson & johnsonus
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 19727 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2780 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

16h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
view
Rand - Dollar
13.59
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.27
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.55
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.54
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,898.74
+0.5%
Silver
28.01
+0.9%
Palladium
2,767.19
-0.3%
Platinum
1,156.44
+0.3%
Brent Crude
72.22
0.0%
Top 40
61,291
-0.2%
All Share
67,543
-0.2%
Resource 10
65,049
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,546
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,759
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

4h ago

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May 2021

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo