US assessing 'tragic attack' that killed Haiti president - White House

The United States is assessing the "tragic attack" on Haiti's president overnight and President Joe Biden will be briefed on the assassination, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We're still gathering information," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on MSNBC. "We're still assessing right now."

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight.

John Berman of CNN: What’s the U.S. message to the people of Haiti?

.@PressSec: We are so sorry for the loss they are going through. We stand ready to provide any assistance. We are still gathering specifics and we stand with them. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 7, 2021

BREAKING: White House condemns assassination of Haiti's president — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 7, 2021

JUST IN: Haiti's interim PM says all measures have been taken to guarantee the 'continuance of the state' after assassination of country's president — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 7, 2021