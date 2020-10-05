52m ago

US-British trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

A bust of Alfred Nobel is pictured prior to the announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prize at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on 5 October 2020.
PHOTO: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Stockholm – Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured for their "decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world", the jury said.

