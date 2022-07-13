34m ago

add bookmark

US calls for 'accountability' in Abu Akleh case ahead of Biden Middle East visit

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A portrait of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is pictured during a demonstration in front of the Israeli embassy to support Palestinians.
A portrait of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is pictured during a demonstration in front of the Israeli embassy to support Palestinians.
Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP
  • On Wednesday the US called for accountability in the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. 
  • This as US President Joe Biden embarks on a visit to the Middle East 
  • Akleh was killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. 

The United States called for "accountability" on Wednesday over the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, whose killing during an Israeli West Bank raid is expected to be a major issue during President Joe Biden's Middle East visit.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist working for the Al Jazeera network, was shot in the head on 11 May while reporting on an Israeli raid in the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians believe she was killed deliberately by Israeli troops. Israel denies its soldiers shot her on purpose, and say she may have been killed either by errant army fire or a shot fired by a Palestinian gunman.

Washington has so far concluded she was probably hit by an Israeli bullet, but says it has no reason to believe it was intentional.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One with Biden flying to the region, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that position, but said Washington did not consider the case closed.

He said: 

The administration, at the president's direction, has been very much engaged in helping try to determine what exactly happened around the tragic circumstances of her death.

"There will have to be efforts made in accountability and making sure that we find a way to conclude this chapter justly. This is someone who was a journalist, an American citizen. The president, the secretary of state, the entire team grieves for the family," he said.

He said secretary of state Anthony Blinken spoke with the family, and invited them to a meeting in Washington.

Palestinian journalists gathered in Gaza City on Wednesday to call for justice for Abu Akleh, one of the most prominent journalists covering the conflict.

"As President Biden visits the region for the first time we are here to demand protection for Palestinian journalists and hold the occupation accountable for the assassination of colleague Shireen Abu Akleh," said Mohammad Yassin, chairman of the Forum of Palestinian Journalists.

ALSO READ | Al Jazeera reporter likely killed by unintentional gunfire from Israeli positions, says US

Yassin said 50 Palestinian journalists had been killed by Israel since 2000.

Israel says Palestinian gunmen were clashing with its forces at the scene of Abu Akleh's death, making it difficult to determine the precise circumstances, but that its troops did not shoot her deliberately.

Palestinians say the gunshot wound to her head and other evidence shows she was deliberately targeted. They have vowed to pursue the case before the International Criminal Court.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenshireen abu aklehpalestineusisraelus politics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
10% - 363 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
77% - 2687 votes
SA was never ready
12% - 430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.99
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.17
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,726.73
+0.0%
Silver
19.05
+0.6%
Palladium
1,986.24
-2.3%
Platinum
845.51
0.0%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
59,976
-1.6%
All Share
66,057
-1.7%
Resource 10
60,767
-1.1%
Industrial 25
81,352
-2.0%
Financial 15
14,621
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo