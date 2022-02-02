30m ago

add bookmark

US Capitol attack: Founder of right-wing Oath Keepers to await riot trial in Washington

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images/Getty Images

The detained founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, will be moved to Washington to await trial on charges of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the 6 January 2021, assault on the US Capitol, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

Rhodes' attorneys had asked US District Judge Amit Mehta to permit Rhodes to stay in Texas, saying it would be too burdensome for them to have to travel back and forth to Washington to prepare for his trial, scheduled for 11  July.

"It is not unusual for locally detained January 6th defendants to have counsel who are not in the Washington, DC area," Mehta wrote in his order. "The court will not grant Mr. Rhodes more favorable treatment than those similarly-situated defendants."

Rhodes, 56, is the most high-profile of the more than 725 supporters of then-President Donald Trump charged for their roles in storming the Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

Last month, a magistrate judge in Texas ruled that Rhodes should remain in jail pending trial. He is contesting that decision.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus capitol attackcourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1340 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2404 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.85
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.36
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,808.73
+0.4%
Silver
22.66
+0.1%
Palladium
2,377.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,046.00
+1.7%
Brent Crude
89.16
-0.1%
Top 40
68,656
+0.4%
All Share
75,191
+0.4%
Resource 10
74,616
+0.9%
Industrial 25
94,853
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,414
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo