US Capitol attack: Judge keeps Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in jail ahead of sedition trial

  • Founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, will remain in jail while awaiting trial on seditious conspiracy charges.
  • Rhodes is the most high-profile defendant facing charges for his alleged role in the deadly 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
  • An indictment accused Rhodes and 10 associates or members of the group of plotting to storm the US Capitol by force.

WASHINGTON – A US judge on Wednesday said Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, should remain in jail while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the deadly 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The ruling by Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in Plano, Texas, is expected to be appealed to a higher court.

Johnson's decision followed a two-hour court hearing on Monday in which prosecutors asked Johnson to keep Rhodes behind bars, saying he is dangerous and could try to flee the country.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes at a Trump rally in El Paso, Texas on 11 February 2019.

An indictment made public earlier this month accused Rhodes and 10 associates or members of the group of plotting to storm the Capitol by force in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Rhodes, 56, is the most high-profile defendant of more than 725 charged so far for taking part in the attack on the Capitol by former president Donald Trump's supporters. The riot was fuelled by Trump's false claims that his election defeat was the result of fraud.

Maintains innocence

Rhodes and his associates are the first people charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the attack. The seldom-used charge can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Rhodes, who has been held in custody since he was arrested and charged on 13 January, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutors said Rhodes told his supporters from November 2020 to prepare to "oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power".

"We aren't getting through this without a civil war," he said in a message two days after the election.

He told them: 

Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit.

Phillip Linder, a lawyer for Rhodes, said during Monday's court hearing that his client maintains his innocence and does not pose a danger.

"He not only wants a public trial, he wants a speedy public trial," Linder said.

