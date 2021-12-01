49m ago

US Capitol attack: Man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer

The US Capitol building. (Stephanie Keith, Getty Images via AFP)
A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attacking a police officer during the 6 January US Capitol riot by supporters of Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat.

Kevin Creek, 46, of Alpharetta, pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he engaged in physical contact with a police officer during the riot.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich told Creek the charge carried a maximum prison term of 8 years and fine of $250 000, but that federal guidelines suggested a prison sentence ranging from 24 to 30 months.

The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for 10 March.

According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation report, videos show Creek attacking "multiple" police officers during the riot.

The FBI said that during a subsequent visit to a Georgia hospital, Creek talked about being "tear gassed" at the Capitol on 6 January.

During an FBI interview in May, Creek was shown videos of a rioter attacking police and "admitted the videos looked like him," while claiming he "did not remember assaulting any officer." He confirmed that during the riot he was armed with mace and a knife.

More than 120 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges, though fewer than 20 have pleaded guilty to felonies.


Read more on:
usus capitol attackcourts
