25m ago

add bookmark

US Capitol attack panel opens, promising new details on Trump's role

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump.
Former US president Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • The US Capitol attack panel is expected to release its final report before the 8 November midterm elections.
  • On Thursday, the panel met to look at the entire multi-part plan to overturn the election.
  • The select committee has interviewed more than 1 000 witnesses.

The congressional committee investigating the 6 January 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters opened what could be its last public hearing on Thursday with a promise of new evidence as it argues that the former president was central to the violent attempt to overturn his election defeat.

There will be no live witness testimony at the panel's ninth public hearing this year, but the House of Representatives Select Committee will provide video evidence from witnesses who have not attended its prior hearings, and information from thousands of documents obtained from the Secret Service.

"We're going to be looking at that entire plan, the entire multi-part plan to overturn the election. We'll be looking at it in a broader context, and in a broader timeline as well," a committee aide told journalists, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview the hearing.

The hearing follows eight others the Democratic-led House committee held in June and July, as well as one in July 2021.

It could be the last before the panel releases its final report, expected before the 8 November midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.

The panel's chairperson, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, and vice chairperson, Republican Liz Cheney, will speak, as will its six other Democrats and one additional Republican, the aide said.

The select committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol for more than a year, interviewing more than 1 000 witnesses. Its investigation is continuing.

The hearings held this year may have convinced some Republicans that Trump bears some responsibility for the riot. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that in early June, about a third of Republicans said Trump was at least partly responsible for the deadly attack. By late July, the share of Republicans with that view had risen to two in five.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Wednesday showed two in five Republicans still view Trump as at least partly responsible for the attack.

'Threats to our democracy'

The committee has used the hearings to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his November 2020 presidential election defeat constitute illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

Previous hearings focused on Trump's inaction before and during the storming of the Capitol, the former president's pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to deny Biden's victory, militias whose members participated in the attack and Trump's interactions with close advisers questioning his false allegations of massive voter fraud.

Committee members said Trump incited the attack by refusing to admit he lost the election and through comments, including a December tweet calling on supporters to flock to Washington on 6 January, saying, "Be there, will be wild."

The one-time reality television star denies wrongdoing, hinting he will seek the White House again in 2024. He regularly holds rallies where he continues to claim falsely that he lost because of widespread fraud.

Trump and his supporters - including many Republicans in Congress - dismiss the 6 January panel as a political witch hunt, while the panel's backers say it is a necessary probe into a violent threat against democracy.

The attack on the Capitol injured more than 140 police officers and led to several deaths. More than 880 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, with more than 400 guilty pleas so far.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscapitol attack
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
15% - 1292 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
52% - 4586 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 82 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
32% - 2776 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,666.83
-0.4%
Silver
18.90
-0.7%
Palladium
2,109.48
-1.3%
Platinum
901.50
+2.0%
Brent-ruolie
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,961
-0.4%
All Share
64,392
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,159
-0.1%
Industrial 25
77,491
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,136
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

15h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo