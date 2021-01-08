28m ago

add bookmark

US Capitol riot: FBI offers reward for details of suspects behind Washington pipe bombs

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50 000 for information on the individuals responsible for placing pipe bombs in the committee headquarters of the key US political parties in the capital, the agency said.

Many law enforcement agencies received reports on Wednesday of two suspected devices, one each at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee, the FBI said in a statement on Twitter.

Thursday's statement was accompanied by an image of a masked suspect wearing gloves and a hoodie, carrying an object.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50 000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction," the agency's Washington field office added.

Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump was a stunning assault on American democracy when lawmakers were certifying the victory of president-elect Joe Biden.

Trump eventually condemned the violence, after having initially praised his supporters. He added that the rioters had defiled the seat of American democracy and must be held accountable.

Senators and congressmen were forced to evacuate after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the legislative building, smashing windows and engaging in looting.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANALYSIS | QAnon and the storming of the U.S. Capitol: The offline effect of online conspiracy...
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries suffered during riot by Trump supporters
DEVELOPING | US Capitol police officer dies, Facebook bans Trump 'indefinitely' for inciting...
Read more on:
fbiuscrimesecurityprotests
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 16638 votes
No, I will not
39% - 14034 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(+0.79)
ZAR/GBP
20.80
(+0.61)
ZAR/EUR
18.72
(+1.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.71)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.85)
Gold
1891.85
(-1.26)
Silver
26.52
(-2.32)
Platinum
1103.00
(-0.81)
Brent Crude
54.49
(+0.15)
Palladium
2415.00
(+0.24)
All Share
63531.91
(+0.78)
Top 40
58458.28
(+0.78)
Financial 15
12277.19
(+2.30)
Industrial 25
81537.05
(+1.14)
Resource 10
65407.97
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo