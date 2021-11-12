4h ago

add bookmark

US Capitol riot probe: Appeals court pauses release of Trump documents to House committee

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A US appeals court has put a hold on allowing House of Representative investigators access to former president Donald Trump's White House records.
  • The committee probing the attack on the US Capitol said it needs the requested materials to understand how Trump may have played a role instigating it.
  • Trump argued the materials were covered by "executive privilege", but a federal judge earlier rejected that argument.

WASHINGTON – A US appeals court on Thursday put off allowing congressional investigators access to former president Donald Trump's White House records relating to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol and scheduled a hearing on the matter for 30 November.

Trump's lawyers had asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to put Tuesday's lower court ruling on hold pending an appeal, which they said could be fast-tracked for a quick ruling.

Supporters of then-president Donald Trump protesti
Supporters of then-president Donald Trump protesting inside the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, in Washington, DC.

The three judges on the appeals panel randomly assigned to the case were all appointed to the judiciary by either President Joe Biden or former president Barack Obama, both Democrats.

The National Archives, a federal agency that holds Trump's White House records, had been scheduled to give Congress hundreds of pages of documents on Friday.

Congressional oversight powers

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision on Tuesday allowed the US House of Representatives committee investigating the attack to access telephone records, visitor logs and other White House documents that Trump wants blocked.

The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot in which his supporters aimed to block lawmakers from certifying Biden's presidential win.

The Republican former president had argued that the materials requested by the committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

But Chutkan rejected that argument in a clear win for congressional oversight powers.

Four people died in the 6 January attack, one shot dead by police and the other three of natural causes, and more than 100 police officers were injured in the attack. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day, and four other police officers who defended the Capitol later died by suicide.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpusus politicscourtsunrest
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 14662 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2616 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,854.68
-0.4%
Silver
25.04
-0.8%
Palladium
2,059.00
-0.4%
Platinum
1,077.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
82.87
+0.3%
Top 40
63,092
+1.1%
All Share
69,752
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,283
-1.3%
Industrial 25
92,697
+3.4%
Financial 15
14,019
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo