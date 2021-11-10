10 Nov

add bookmark

US Capitol rioter who assaulted police officer gets three years in jail

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
  • A man who was involved in the riots at the US Capitol in January has been sentenced to prison.
  • Scott Fairlamb has received a 41-month sentence.
  • There are about 700 criminal cases related to the riots.

former mixed martial artist filmed punching a police officer during the deadly 6 January attack on the UD Capitol received a 41-month prison sentence on Wednesday, the stiffest punishment yet in the roughly 700 criminal cases stemming from the siege.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth imposed the sentence on Scott Fairlamb during a court hearing, citing the serious nature of his conduct during the riots.

Fairlamb's lawyer had asked Lamberth to "take into consideration the approximate 11 months the defendant has already served in custody" and not add additional time.

An emotional Fairlamb addressed the judge during the hearing, saying he has "nothing but remorse" for his actions and that he brought shame upon his family's name.

"That's not who I am," Fairlamb said. "That's not who I was raised to be."

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 44-month sentence.

Lamberth noted that Fairlamb's sentence will be benchmark for the more than 120 defendants charged with violence against police officers during the Capitol attack.

Owner

Fairlamb, a New Jersey gym owner, pleaded guilty in August to assaulting a police officer.

He was captured screaming at officers by their body-worn cameras before shoving one and then punching him in the face.

Justice Department lawyer Leslie Goemaat highlighted Fairlamb's martial arts training during Wednesday's court hearing, as well as earlier run-ins with the law.

"He was trained to throw a punch and was well aware of the injury he could cause," Goemaat said.

Goemaat also mentioned a video Fairlamb recorded during the riots in which he said: “What Patriots do? We fuckin’ disarm them and then we storm the f****** Capitol!”

"The defendant's own statements on that day suggest that he came prepared for violence," Goemaat said.

Goemaat said Lamberth should also impose a fine on Fairlamb because he has raised $30,000 from an online fundraiser.

Most of the guilty pleas in Jan. 6 prosecutions have been in cases involving non-violent misdemeanors, but government lawyers are now seeking prison sentences for some defendants facing more serious felony charges.

Prosecutors in a late-night court filing recommended a four-year, three-month sentence for Jacob Chansley, the participant in the Jan. 6 riots nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman."

Lamberth, who is also handling Chansley's case, will sentence him on 17 November.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said in a Tuesday court filing that Chansley should be released "as soon as possible," noting that he will have spent more than 10 months in pretrial detention.

"I can say with confidence that Mr Chansley is in dire need of mental health treatment," Watkins said in the filing, adding that further time behind bars "jeopardizes his mental stability."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 12943 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.7%
Gold
1,847.65
+0.9%
Silver
24.58
+1.1%
Palladium
2,020.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,068.12
+0.6%
Brent Crude
84.78
+1.6%
Top 40
61,538
+0.5%
All Share
68,279
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,451
+2.0%
Industrial 25
89,852
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,135
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

12h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo