8m ago

add bookmark

US charges Belarus officials with aircraft piracy over diverted Ryanair flight

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
  • Four Belarusian government officials have been charged with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight to arrest a journalist onboard. 
  • The US Department of Justice announced the charges of the global uproar surrounding the 23 May, 2021 forced landing in Minsk.
  • The Belarus embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four Belarusian government officials have been charged in the United States with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last May to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist who was on board, US prosecutors said on Thursday.

The charges announced by the US Department of Justice escalate the global uproar over the 23 May, 2021 forced landing in Minsk of the Ryanair flight and subsequent detention of the journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend.

Belarus has already faced a wave of sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, from the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada over the diverted flight, which authorities said was targeted by a false bomb threat.

The Belarus embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ryanair flight 4978 had taken off from Athens, Greece and was scheduled to land in Vilnius, Lithuania, where prosecutors said Protasevich, a fierce critic of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, was living in exile.

The pilots agreed to divert to Minsk after a Belarus air traffic controller declared "code red," indicating a credible threat requiring an immediate landing.

According to the prosecutors, passengers were ordered onto airport buses and detained at the terminal, where Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were led away.

The US Department of Justice said the defendants include Leonid Mikalaevich Churo and Oleg Kazyuchits, respectively the director general and deputy director general of Belarus' state air navigation authority; and Belarus state security officers Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu.

All remain at large. They were charged in a one-count indictment alleging conspiracy to commit air piracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

US Attorney Damian Williams in a statement said the defendants undermined global efforts to keep the skies safe "to further the improper purpose of repressing dissent and free speech."

After being detained in Minsk, Protasevich and Sapega were placed under house arrest. Protasevich has been charged with extremism, and Sapega with inciting social hatred.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ryanairbelarusus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
28% - 12 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
72% - 31 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,835.96
-0.2%
Silver
24.41
-0.3%
Palladium
2,088.00
+1.0%
Platinum
1,039.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
88.38
-0.1%
Top 40
68,291
-1.9%
All Share
74,970
-1.7%
Resource 10
74,921
-2.9%
Industrial 25
94,388
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,120
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo