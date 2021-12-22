48m ago

add bookmark

US cities try new way to help the poor: give them money

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dollar bills. (file)
Dollar bills. (file)
  • Several cities and counties are handing out cash to some low-income residents. 
  • This is a departure from most US welfare programmes which provide benefits for specific needs. 
  • The idea of a universal basic income has gained traction in recent years. 

Spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of US cities are deploying a new tool in their war on poverty: cash.

At least 16 cities and counties are handing out no-strings-attached payments to some low-income residents, a Reuters tally found. At least 31 other local governments plan to do so in the months ahead.

That's a departure from most US anti-poverty programmes, which provide benefits for specific needs like groceries or rent and require recipients to hold a job or look for work.

Advocates say the people receiving the aid, not bureaucrats, know best how to spend their money.

"It's a complete rejection of the notion that we need to Big Brother people to a way out of poverty," said Michael Tubbs, who set up the nation's first "basic income" programme in 2019 while he was mayor of Stockton, California.

Jonathan Pedro, 37, said he has been able to pay down debt and buy hockey equipment for his 11-year-old son thanks to the $500 monthly cheque he gets through a Cambridge, Massachusetts programme aimed at single parents.

"I've been trying really hard to bounce back and this cheque makes it so much easier," he said.

Cash payments were a pillar of the US safety net for much of the 20th century but fell out of favour amid criticism that they discouraged people from working. Democratic President Bill Clinton scaled them back, made them temporary and added a work requirement in 1996. Fewer than one in four poor families now get those benefits.

READ | Experts believe basic income grant will address inadequate provision for the unemployed

In recent years, the notion of a universal basic income has gained currency in the face of worries that automation will lead to widespread job losses, and a belief among racial-justice advocates that the current system is inadequate and demeaning. Andrew Yang made it the centrepiece of his long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The federal government provided a proof of concept over the past two years, sending more than $800 billion to households in three Covid-19 aid packages. Washington delivered another $93 billion to 36 million families this year through an expanded child tax credit. 

Those relief packages included $500 billion to state and local governments, and at least 16 local governments are using the money to set up Stockton-style basic income programmes for low-income residents, records show.

Others are drawing on funds provided by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, an advocacy group formed by Tubbs, or private philanthropy.

"We're 60 years into the war on poverty, and the notion of giving money to poor people still feels profoundly new. Maybe that's the problem," said Melvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, which launched a basic income programme last year.

a man receives a box of vegetables from a smiling
Man receiving CSA box from volunteer at community garden - stock photo

Unlike Yang's proposal, which would have covered everybody, the new city-based programmes are small in scale, typically serving several hundred families, and are aimed only at low-income people.

Some cities invite people to apply and then do a random drawing. Others focus on specific populations: St. Paul targets families with newborn children, while Pittsburgh says half of its 200 participants will be Black women.

Durham, North Carolina, will provide cheques to people getting out of prison. A programme in Jackson, Mississippi, focuses on Black mothers in public housing.

Advocates hope these efforts will ultimately convince Washington to set up a national basic income programme.

They point to a sheaf of studies that show positive results. Participants in Stockton's programme were more likely to be working full-time, while participants in Jackson were more likely to pay their bills on time. One survey found that recipients spent less on alcohol and tobacco than they did before.

'Alternative Options'

With many U.S. businesses struggling to hire workers, some say it would be better to expand existing programs.

"If the goal is more work, then we have alternative options," said Kevin Corinth, who served as a top White House economist in the Trump administration and is now at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy.

A national programme also would be expensive. One proposal to keep every American above the poverty line, set at $26 500 for a family of four in 2021, would cost $876 billion, more than doubling US anti-poverty spending. Another would cost more than twice that amount.

READ | No dependency culture or syndrome towards social grants - says expert panel

Advocates say their first step is to shore up the expanded child tax credit, which is due to expire at the end of this year. Cost concerns prompted Democrats to cut a permanent expansion from President Joe Biden's imperiled $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" spending proposal.

In the meantime, low-income participants like Andrea Coleman, 40, are finding it a little easier to make ends meet. The mother of three, who works as a home nurse, said she plans to buy a proper pair of shoes to replace the foam sandals that serve as her only footwear in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the temperature is expected to dip to 7 degrees Fahrenheit (-13.9 degrees Celsius) this week.

"It's that extra money that helps get over that little hump, helps get that burden off your back," she said. "It gives me a free heart."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usanti-povertyuniversal basic income
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.49
-0.0%
Silver
22.54
+0.1%
Palladium
1,802.01
+0.1%
Platinum
934.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.98
+3.3%
Top 40
64,612
0.0%
All Share
71,119
0.0%
Resource 10
68,624
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,676
0.0%
Financial 15
14,306
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo