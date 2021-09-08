1h ago

US 'concerned' by Taliban government - Blinken to consult partners

  • The US expressed concern over Afghanistan's new government.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
  • Blinken said the US wanted to pressure the new Afghan government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Germany on Wednesday with nations shaken by the Afghanistan withdrawal as the Taliban announced a hard-line new government.

The top US diplomat flew out of Qatar, the largest transit hub in a massive airlift from Afghanistan, to tour another processing hub for thousands of evacuees at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany.

READ | Profile: Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of Taliban government

Blinken will meet in Ramstein with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas before they lead a 20-nation virtual meeting of ministers on the way forward in Afghanistan.

The US will likely seek to shore up international pressure on the Taliban to make good on their commitments to let Afghans leave freely if they choose.

The talks could also bring coordination on how to deal with the caretaker government announced on Tuesday, which has no women or non-Taliban members and includes an interior minister who the US is seeking to arrest on terrorism accusations.

'Biggest debacle'

The US said it was "concerned" by the makeup of the government, but would judge it by its actions. US officials have stressed that any official recognition of a Taliban government is far off.

Germany, like many US allies, had celebrated President Joe Biden's victory over the abrasive Donald Trump and the new administration's stated emphasis on working with the rest of the world.

But even some close allies have been critical over how Biden ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which led to the Western-backed government crumbling within days.

Armin Laschet, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling party and candidate to succeed her, described the Afghanistan mission as "the biggest debacle" in NATO's history.

Biden has long favoured pulling out of Afghanistan, arguing that the US-led NATO mission had achieved its core goal of accountability for the 11 September attacks 20 years ago this week and that the US should not invest further blood or treasure in propping up a weak government.

Blinken has said that Washington will work with allies to exert diplomatic and economic leverage in Afghanistan even after the end of America's longest war.

"I think one mistake that is often made is to somehow equate our engagement in anything we're working on with the number of American boots we have on the ground in uniform," Blinken told reporters in Qatar.

"We have a much broader definition of what engagement means."

In 2019, foreign donors led by the US provided 75% of public expenditure in Afghanistan, one of the world's poorest nations. The country's economy has further deteriorated since the Western-backed government's collapse.

