19m ago

add bookmark

US Congress Republicans attack Biden's vaccination mandates

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Republicans have attacked the Biden administration vaccine mandate for federal workers.
  • The mandate affects healthcare workers and teachers.
  • The US is struggling to contain the Delta variant of coronavirus.

US President Joe Biden's plan to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all federal workers and vaccines or testing for employees of large companies drew protests on Thursday from congressional Republicans who accused him of overstepping his authority.

Under the plan, all employers with 100 or more workers would be required to ensure they either have been vaccinated or are tested weekly for the highly-contagious Covid-19. 

WATCH | Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as US looks likely to miss 4 July target

Healthcare workers also would be required to be vaccinated as would teachers.

The response to the Covid-19 pandemic has become a partisan issue in the US, with many Republicans voicing objections to vaccines, masks and social distancing, with some promoting unproven cures on social media.

"President Biden continues to undermine confidence in safe and effective vaccines. He is using fear, control, and mandates," said Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is the senior Republican on the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee that oversees health policy.

Overreach accusation

The administration's announcement comes as the "Delta variant" of Covid-19 is sweeping the US and hitting especially hard in states with either low vaccination rates or resistance to mask-wearing in public places.

There are an estimated 153 533 new infections on average each day in the US, 61% of the peak during the pandemic that was reported on 7 January, according to statistics compiled by Reuters.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump who has been fined for refusing to wear a face mask on the floor of the House, tweeted on Thursday that she had introduced a bill that would "stop discrimination in the work place from vaccine mandates".

Republican Representative Dan Bishop, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, accused the administration of overreach.

"Things that are unconstitutional tend not to hold up in court," Bishop tweeted shortly after the White House announced the plan.

The Republican Party has been divided over how best to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, with some of its core supporters shunning vaccines and masks as an intrusion on personal liberties.

A leading Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been urging Americans to get vaccinated. 

In speeches in Washington and his home state of Kentucky he has recounted his childhood battle with polio, a disease that has nearly been eradicated worldwide with the help of vaccinations.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1254 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4208 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1338 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.17
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.47
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,798.34
+0.2%
Silver
24.19
+0.6%
Palladium
2,226.00
+2.2%
Platinum
982.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
71.45
-1.6%
Top 40
58,021
0.0%
All Share
64,177
0.0%
Resource 10
60,321
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,563
0.0%
Financial 15
13,952
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo