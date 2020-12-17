58m ago

add bookmark

US court overturns Ohio ban on transgender changes to birth certificates

An LGBTQ activist lies on a large rainbow banner.
An LGBTQ activist lies on a large rainbow banner.
Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP
  • A US federal court has overturned an Ohio ban on preventing transgender people from changing to the birth certificates.
  • The law prevented trans people from changing their gender on birth certificates.
  • The state can appeal the decision.

A US federal court overturned an Ohio state ban on Wednesday that prevented transgender people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates, in a victory for LGBT+ advocates who said the law led to discrimination and harassment.

The decision found that the ban, implemented by the Midwestern state in 2016, was unconstitutional.

READ | Transgender activist Nare Mphela found murdered, boyfriend questioned

Laws vary among US states regarding trans people changing the sex on birth certificates, with some states requiring medical procedures to be completed.

Only the state of Tennessee does not allow trans people to change the sex on their birth certificate in any circumstance, although the law is under legal challenge.

US District Judge Michael Watson noted in the ruling that before 2016, Ohio had permitted trans people to make such changes.

In the lawsuit, four Ohio residents, all transgender, claimed the inability to change their birth certificates opened them up to harassment "when their highly personal transgender status was forcibly disclosed" by having documentation that did not reflect their identities.

The ruling was a culmination of a two-year lawsuit filed on their behalf by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the US LGBT+ advocacy group Lambda Legal.

"Today's ruling affirms that the state must recognise the dignity and true identity of every transgender Ohioan," Elizabeth Bonham, staff attorney for the ACLU of Ohio.

"It is incredibly frustrating that our clients faced years of unlawful discrimination, but today we celebrate this victory as an acknowledgement to their commitment to justice."

Opponents argued that allowing changes to birth certificates would make record-keeping harder and open up the possibility of fraud.

The state of Ohio can appeal the decision, and Ohio Attorney General's office did not respond to a request for comment on whether it would do so.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6875 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6211 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2514 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.73
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
19.99
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(+0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.25)
Gold
1875.80
(+0.73)
Silver
25.69
(+1.40)
Platinum
1047.52
(+1.70)
Brent Crude
51.12
(+0.69)
Palladium
2355.50
(+1.54)
All Share
60352.56
(+1.47)
Top 40
55312.39
(+1.55)
Financial 15
12205.71
(+1.00)
Industrial 25
79625.86
(+0.87)
Resource 10
58134.74
(+2.57)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo