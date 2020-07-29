7m ago

US Covid-19 death toll surges past 150 000

The US death toll for Covid-19 has hit 150 000.
John Moore/Getty Images

The US' coronavirus death toll surpassed 150 000 on Wednesday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

CNN reports that the university's stats shows there are at least 150 034 deaths and 4 396 030 cases so far. The death toll represents about a fifth of the total number of deaths worldwide, which is about 662 000.

Nationwide, the seven-day moving average of daily deaths rose above 1 000 on Tuesday - the first time since 2 June.

As the US hits the grim milestone, the Association of American Medical Colleges warned that "if the nation does not change its course - and soon - deaths in the United States could be well into the multiple hundreds of thousands.

"It did not say when this tally might be reached, or forecast the number more precisely. Its plan calls for addressing critical supply shortages, expanding and improving testing; reopening schools safely, expanding health insurance and developing a vaccination distribution protocol; it urges the Trump administration to invoke the Defense Production Act, or determine other means, to solve critical shortages in Covid-19 testing supplies and personal protective equipment; and to set targets for stockpiling supplies, according to the CNN report.

The medical association also suggests ramping up Covid-19 testing capacity to more than 2 million a day and reducing the turnaround time for test results.

