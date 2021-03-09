14m ago

US' daily Covid-19 death toll below 1 000 for first time since November

The US' daily Covid-19 death toll has dropped below 1 000.

Michael Ciaglo, Getty Images via AFP

For the first time in nearly three and a half months, the United States has recorded fewer than 1 000 deaths in a day from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the last 24 hours, 749 people died from the coronavirus, far below the peak of 4 473 deaths recorded on 12 January, according to the data.

The daily US death toll has not been below the 1 000 mark since 29 November, when 822 people died in a 24-hour period.

The US has recorded more than 29 million infections and 525 000 deaths since the pandemic began, the most in both metrics of any country in the world.

However, last week, it also became the top country in terms of administered vaccines.

To date, over 92 million people have been inoculated against the virus in the US.

Three vaccines have currently been approved for emergency use in the US and President Joe Biden has said enough shots should be available for all adults in the country by the end of May.

