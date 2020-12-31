US demands release of Uighur doctor who family say is sentenced to 20 years

The US called for the release of Chinese doctor Gulshan Abbas.

Her daughter, Ziba Murat, says she has been detained because on terrorism charges.

Murat says her mother is being punished for her children's activist work in the US.

The US called on Wednesday for the release of a Uighur Muslim medical doctor who relatives say was sentenced to 20 years jail in China because of family members' human rights activism in the US.

The daughter of Gulshan Abbas told a briefing organised with the bipartisan US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) that the family had recently learned her mother received the sentence in March 2019 on terrorism-related charges after disappearing in September 2018.

The daughter, Ziba Murat, called the charges "preposterous".

Gulshan's sister, Rushan Abbas, said they stemmed from activism by her and her brother Rishat Abbas, both of whom are based in the US.

"We have committed to working to defend our people's rights and advocate for justice, and now our sister is denied justice as a punishment," Rushan said.

Source of information

In a tweet, the US assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour, Robert Destro, said Gulshan Abbas must be released.

"Her forcible disappearance, detainment and harsh sentencing by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) is evidence of a family suffering the consequences of speaking out against a government that has no respect for human rights," he said.

Ziba Murat said she could not reveal the source of the information on the sentencing to protect their identity.

"We only learned that she is sentenced to 20 years, and we're trying to get more information."

"My mom is a medical professional, non-political, kind person who has spent her life helping people," she said, adding that her mother was in fragile health and suffered from multiple conditions, including high blood pressure.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond when asked for details of Gulshan Abbas' status.

The CECC chair, Democratic Representative James McGovern, called the punishment of an innocent family member in what he said was an attempt to silence free expression "morally reprehensible".

He said it was just part of a "mass persecution" of Uighurs in China that has involved detention of as many as 1.8. million in internment camps, forced labour and other abuses.

UN experts and advocates say at least a million ethnic Uighurs have been detained at some point in camps in China's Xinjiang region.

China calls the heavily guarded centres educational and vocational institutes, and says all those who attended have "graduated" and gone home.

Access to the camps is restricted and it is not possible to independently verify whether all have closed.

