1h ago

add bookmark

US detects all-time high number of guns at airport checkpoints

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A passenger going through airport security in the US.
A passenger going through airport security in the US.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
  • Security personnel had confiscated more than 5 700 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021.
  • The current rate of gun detections in carry-on luggage at checkpoints per million passengers is twice the prior high.
  • Airline passengers can transport an unloaded firearm on an airplane but only in checked baggage.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday that security personnel had confiscated more than 5 700 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021, the highest ever in a single year.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told reporters at a briefing the prior yearly record was about 4 400 in 2019 and the current rate of gun detections in carry-on luggage at checkpoints per million passengers is twice the prior high.

He said he thinks the increase reflects an increase in firearms being carried by Americans.

Airline passengers can transport an unloaded firearm on an airplane but only in checked baggage.

"It's a pretty costly mistake to make," Pekoske said, saying TSA will "always proceed with a civil penalty action that will cost thousands of dollars after we complete an investigation." TSA also refers the issue to law enforcement if it is a violation of local or state laws.

In November, an accidental shooting at a security checkpoint at Atlanta International Airport prompted chaos.

A TSA officer saw a gun during screening and the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed it, at which point it discharged, the agency said. The incident briefly prompted a halt to air traffic while Atlanta Police investigated.

Separately, TSA said it is not clear when a federal mandate requiring masks in transit may end.

Earlier this month, TSA extended the federal mask mandate on airplanes, trains, airports and other transit modes through March 18.

Pekoske said the agency relies on what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends on the mask mandate, saying it's "very, very hard to predict when the mask mandate will end." The mask mandate has been in place since February.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
18% - 566 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 1684 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,783.61
-0.2%
Silver
22.24
-0.4%
Palladium
1,689.63
+0.0%
Platinum
933.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,305
+0.2%
All Share
71,611
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,300
+0.6%
Industrial 25
94,510
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,086
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo