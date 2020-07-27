45m ago

add bookmark

US doubles spending on potential virus vaccine to nearly $1 billion

  • The US is driving coronavirus vaccine development with a $1 billion investment.
  • Initial indications were good for the vaccine developed by Moderna.
  • The company hopes to produce 500 million doses per year.

The United States has doubled its investment - to nearly $1 billion - to expedite development of a potential Covid-19 vaccine by American firm Moderna, which on Monday begins the decisive final phase of clinical trials.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The government now plans to spend up to $472 million on top of the previously announced $483 million, the Moderna biotechnology company announced on Sunday.

Moderna said the added investment was justified by its decision, in conjunction with the government, to "significantly" expand a Phase Three clinical trial of a candidate vaccine to include 30 000 participants.

In a small, initial trial, Moderna's experimental vaccine produced coronavirus antibodies - which should help fend off the disease - in the bodies of all 45 participants.

In the expanded trial starting Monday, half the 30 000 participants will receive a 100-microgram dose of the vaccine, while the rest will be given a placebo.

Massive investments

The US has suffered more than 146 000 coronavirus deaths, leading the world in that grim category, even as the number of new cases has continued to surge.

It has announced massive investments in a huge effort to expedite vaccine development and get millions of Americans vaccinated by early next year.

On Wednesday, the American-German BioNTech/Pfizer pharmaceutical alliance announced that the US government had committed $1.95 billion to procure 100 million doses of its eventual vaccine.

With laboratories around the world in a furious race to develop a first effective vaccine, Moderna seems to hold the lead as it enters a final round of clinical trials - a decisive step in determining whether a vaccine is both effective and safe.

Moderna, which has been working with US health authorities, said it expects to be able to produce 500 million doses a year - and potentially up to one billion - starting in 2021.

Chinese biotech firm Sinovac said on 6 July that it, too, would begin a Phase Three clinical trial "this month", in collaboration with Brazil's Butantan biologic research centre.

Also reporting encouraging early results have been a British project developed by Oxford University in partnership with the multinational AstraZenica laboratory, and a Chinese project, led by researchers from agencies including the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

That effort is being financed by the CanSino biotechnology group, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In all, nearly 200 candidate vaccines are in development, including 23 now in the clinical phase, being tested on humans.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
US accuses Chinese hackers of stealing Covid-19 vaccine research
Brazil set to test Chinese coronavirus vaccine
'Russia-backed' hacker group Cozy Bear accused of trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine data
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
14% - 27 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
22% - 44 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
64% - 127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(+1.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.80)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.63)
Gold
1943.41
(+1.61)
Silver
24.23
(+5.21)
Platinum
939.00
(+1.56)
Brent Crude
43.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2301.00
(+3.55)
All Share
55869.19
(+0.40)
Top 40
51491.27
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10252.27
(-0.38)
Industrial 25
73471.61
(-0.61)
Resource 10
56639.02
(+2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo