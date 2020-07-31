14m ago

add bookmark

US drops efforts to gag former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

  • The US government has dropped its bid to silence former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
  • Lawyers for both parties reached an agreement on lifting Cohen's media ban.
  • Cohen's book is titled Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump and will be published before the 3 November presidential election.

The United States government dropped its effort to silence President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer on Thursday, saying it will no longer demand that Michael Cohen not speak with the media in the weeks before his book critical of his former boss is released.

An agreement between lawyers for the government and Cohen's lawyer Danya Perry lifting the media ban that had prevented Cohen from speaking publicly awaited a signature by a federal judge.

READ | Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen seeks release from jail, calling it 'retaliation'

Cohen is completing the last two years of a three-year prison sentence at home after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress.

He was released from prison in May amid coronavirus fears in US prisons, only to be returned earlier this month after making it known he planned to publish a book critical of the president.

He said in court papers his book, titled Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, would be published before the November election.

First Amendment rights

Cohen, 53, had sued federal prison officials and US Attorney General William Barr, saying he was ordered back to prison because of the book.

US Judge Alvin K Hellerstein last week ordered him released, saying the government's action was retaliatory and a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Probation authorities had told Hellerstein in court documents that Cohen was sent back to prison because he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.

The Bureau of Prisons has said any assertion that the reimprisonment of Cohen "was a retaliatory action is patently false".

He was released to home confinement on Friday after being held behind bars since 9 July.

Cohen's book is anticipated in part for what it might divulge about the circumstances that led him to plead guilty to campaign finance charges and blame Trump for directing him to commit the crimes.

The charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep adult film actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump.

Trump has denied the affairs.

In a written declaration, Cohen said his book "will provide graphic and unflattering details about the President's behaviour behind closed doors".

Related Links
Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen seeks release from jail, calling it 'retaliation'
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen behind bars again after dispute over gag order
Michael Cohen, Trump's one-time aide who turned on him, goes to jail
Read more on:
donald trumpmichael cohenus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
29% - 112 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
19% - 72 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
38% - 148 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
14% - 53 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.94
(-1.34)
ZAR/GBP
22.29
(-1.61)
ZAR/EUR
20.02
(-0.84)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.41)
Gold
1966.60
(+0.55)
Silver
23.94
(+2.04)
Platinum
908.00
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2090.50
(-0.31)
All Share
55911.67
(+0.12)
Top 40
51520.29
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10245.39
(-1.75)
Industrial 25
74792.76
(+0.61)
Resource 10
55588.50
(+0.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo