US election betting market odds flip to favour Donald Trump over Joe Biden

Donald Trump is favoured to win the US election according to betting odds.

Trump's odds increased over rival Joe Biden.

The result is based on data from three aggregators.

Betting market odds on the US presidential election have flipped to favour Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.

LIVE | US election 2020: 'We're going to win this' says Biden, while Trump takes key battleground Florida

New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt has Trump leading Biden at 62 cents-to-37 cents, from being 61 cents-to-44 centres in favour of the Democratic candidate on 2 November.

PredictIt's website underwent an outage earlier, with the predictions market posting on Twitter that it was working to "bring service back as soon as possible", without saying exactly why it had gone down.

Meanwhile, bettors on British betting exchange Betfair are giving Trump a 75% chance of winning a second term in the White House, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get all the Biden vs Trump news

Biden's odds of a win on Betfair have fallen to 25% from 61% earlier.

"Trump has overtaken Biden significantly and is now in pole position, suggesting it could be a very nervous night ahead for Biden," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

Britain-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump 55% win odds, up from 39% when polls opened.

Bets on Trump went up to 80% at 23:00 Eastern Time (03:00 GMT), before dropping back.

Biden's win odds on Smarkets have fallen to 45% from 61% earlier.

"This has mainly been driven by Trump seemingly holding the key swing state of Florida as a result of a very strong showing for him in the Miami-Dade county with a large Cuban population," said Patrick Flynn, political analyst at Smarkets.

Flynn said that Florida wasn't a "must win" state for Biden as it was for Trump.

"Biden could yet put those crucial Midwestern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in his column, and he would win the election."





Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.