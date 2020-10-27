1h ago

add bookmark

US elections: 20 former Republican attorneys endorse Biden, say Trump 'threatens rule of law'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump.
Getty Images

Twenty former Republican US attorneys on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of threatening the rule of law as they declared their support for Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden.

The former senior federal prosecutors, who collectively served under every Republican president from Dwight Eisenhower to George W Bush, said in a publicly released letter that Trump treated the Department of Justice as his personal law firm by pressuring government lawyers to protect his allies and attack his political foes.

The group is the latest of several Republican-led organisations opposing Republican Trump's re-election.

The former US attorneys say Trump has politicised the Justice department like no other president.

"We believe that President Trump's leadership is a threat to the rule of law in our country," the group wrote.

The attorneys said they were dismayed by Trump's 2017 firing of FBI director James Comey, which they believe was done to thwart an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election; his dismissal of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Trump publicly rebuked for not shutting down the Russia investigation, and Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Trump suffers setback as judge rejects US govt's request to drop him from rape accuser's case
2020 US election: What you need to know right now
Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed
Read more on:
donald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
7 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9144 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.13
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.05)
Gold
1908.53
(+0.34)
Silver
24.44
(+0.71)
Platinum
883.00
(+1.49)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2342.00
(-0.23)
All Share
54079.43
(-1.48)
Top 40
49560.81
(-1.44)
Financial 15
10503.32
(-1.33)
Industrial 25
74333.65
(-0.17)
Resource 10
50405.50
(-3.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo