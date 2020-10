US elections: 20 former Republican attorneys endorse Biden, say Trump 'threatens rule of law'

Twenty former Republican US attorneys on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of threatening the rule of law as they declared their support for Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden.

The former senior federal prosecutors, who collectively served under every Republican president from Dwight Eisenhower to George W Bush, said in a publicly released letter that Trump treated the Department of Justice as his personal law firm by pressuring government lawyers to protect his allies and attack his political foes.

The group is the latest of several Republican-led organisations opposing Republican Trump's re-election.

The former US attorneys say Trump has politicised the Justice department like no other president.



"We believe that President Trump's leadership is a threat to the rule of law in our country," the group wrote.

The attorneys said they were dismayed by Trump's 2017 firing of FBI director James Comey, which they believe was done to thwart an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election; his dismissal of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Trump publicly rebuked for not shutting down the Russia investigation, and Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference.