5m ago

add bookmark

US elections: Biden casts early vote in presidential race

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to reporters outside the Delaware State Building after casting his ballot.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to reporters outside the Delaware State Building after casting his ballot.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US presidential race Wednesday in Delaware, six days before the end of a turbulent campaign pitting him against incumbent Donald Trump.

The former vice president entered the Delaware State Building in Wilmington where he joined the record number of Americans who have voted early or by mail - 74 million as of Wednesday - as people seek to avoid crowded polling stations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly before voting Biden said he hopes he and other Democrats on the ballot would get elected so that they can "change things" and "make it better" for everyday Americans.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US elections: Trump ignores Covid-19 to hold huge rallies as Biden holds firm in hometown Delaware
EXPLAINER | Why the US elections may be decided before 3 November
ANALYSIS | What a Biden or Trump election means for multilateralism
Read more on:
joe bidenusus elections 2020
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9758 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10954 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(-1.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.86)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(-0.92)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.43)
Gold
1879.40
(-1.29)
Silver
23.39
(-3.72)
Platinum
871.44
(-0.37)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2236.00
(-3.10)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo