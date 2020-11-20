1h ago

US elections: Biden confirmed as winner of Georgia after recount

Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump did not win Georgia's electoral votes, the secretary of state said on Friday after a recount and audit performed after a narrow victory be Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

"Like other Republicans. I'm disappointed, our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. "I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."

