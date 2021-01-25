25 Jan

add bookmark

US elections: Probe launched on whether Justice Dept officials tried to alter results

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station on US Election Day in Winchester, Virginia on 3 November.
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station on US Election Day in Winchester, Virginia on 3 November.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

The US Justice Department's internal watchdog on Monday said his office was launching an investigation on whether current or former department officials made an "improper attempt" to seek to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The announcement by Inspector General Michael Horowitz came after the New York Times reported earlier that Jeffrey Clark, the department's acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division, had plotted with President Donald Trump in a failed attempt to oust then-Attorney General Jeff Rosen so that he could launch a probe of alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

Clark, the Times reported, was sympathetic to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign, and he met with Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to discuss a plan to have the Justice Department send Georgia a letter disclosing the department would investigate the election results.

The plot was foiled, however, after other senior leaders in the department threatened to resign if Clark was appointed acting attorney general.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a statement that his probe will encompass "all relevant allegations that may arise," but that it will be limited what role, if any, current or former department officials may have played.

His office, he added, does not have jurisdiction to investigate other government officials outside of the Justice Department.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus elections 2020
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1893 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 918 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.24
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.50
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.11)
Gold
1851.42
(-0.21)
Silver
25.39
(+0.26)
Platinum
1086.00
(-0.45)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2321.00
(-0.03)
All Share
64010.02
(-0.85)
Top 40
58884.66
(-0.88)
Financial 15
11744.97
(+1.69)
Industrial 25
87424.87
(-1.62)
Resource 10
61777.66
(-0.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo