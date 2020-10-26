US elections: Trump woos voters in Pennsylvania, a state which had been crucial for his 2016 win

US President Donald Trump wooed supporters in the state of Pennsylvania on Monday.

This is in the run up to the crucial elections on 3 November.

Pennsylvania is typically a crucial state for candidates.

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump on Monday wooed voters in Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won in 2016 that is crucial to his chances of defeating Democratic challenger Joe Biden and winning a second term.

More than 60 million Americans already have cast ballots ahead of the 3 November election in a record-breaking pace that could lead to the highest US voter turnout by percentage in more than a century.

Surging coronavirus cases in many parts of the country and a Covid-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff have kept the focus of the race on the pandemic. Pence, due to campaign in Minnesota on Monday after an appearance in North Carolina on Sunday, tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday, his office said, after multiple senior aides tested positive over the weekend.

A state whose voters can swing toward either major party, Pennsylvania has been heavily courted with frequent visits by both candidates. A Republican, Trump addressed a rally in Allentown and was due to speak later in the day in Lititz and Martinsburg.

Trips

He planned multiple trips to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this week, as well as visits to Arizona, Nebraska and Nevada.

"I think we're going to win Pennsylvania by than more than we did last time," Trump told reporters before the Allentown rally.

His 2016 victory in Pennsylvania was vital in his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Addressing supporters, Trump touched on what he called "an existential" issue for Pennsylvania, Biden's comment during last week's presidential debate that if elected he would "transition" the United States away from oil and natural gas.

"He wants to go with windmills that are made in Germany and China," Trump said, adding, "Biden's plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania's energy sector."

Biden was expected to remain in his home state of Delaware on Monday. He is scheduled to travel to Georgia on Tuesday, with stops in Atlanta and Warm Springs, a small town where Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who took office during the Great Depression and rolled out his New Deal recovery program, died in 1945.

Brisk early voting has led Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the U.S. Elections Project, to predict a record US voter turnout of about 150 million, representing 65% of those eligible to vote, the highest rate since 1908.

US voters already have cast more early votes during this presidential campaign - 60.5 million - than they did in all of 2016 when they passed the 47 million mark earlier this month, data shows.

Despite Biden's solid lead in national opinion polls, the contest in the most critical battleground states that could decide the outcome appears tighter. Biden will be aided with an appearance in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday by former President Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president.

Biden's push in Georgia, a state that went for Trump in 2016 by about 5 percentage points and has not backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, shows Biden's effort to expand his party's reach as polls show a competitive race in the state.