50m ago

add bookmark

US elections: Trump woos voters in Pennsylvania, a state which had been crucial for his 2016 win

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supporters queue before US President Donald Trump holds a rally on in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Supporters queue before US President Donald Trump holds a rally on in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
  • US President Donald Trump wooed supporters in the state of Pennsylvania on Monday.
  • This is in the run up to the crucial elections on 3 November.
  • Pennsylvania is typically a crucial state for candidates.

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump on Monday wooed voters in Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won in 2016 that is crucial to his chances of defeating Democratic challenger Joe Biden and winning a second term.

More than 60 million Americans already have cast ballots ahead of the 3 November election in a record-breaking pace that could lead to the highest US voter turnout by percentage in more than a century.

Surging coronavirus cases in many parts of the country and a Covid-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff have kept the focus of the race on the pandemic. Pence, due to campaign in Minnesota on Monday after an appearance in North Carolina on Sunday, tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday, his office said, after multiple senior aides tested positive over the weekend.

A state whose voters can swing toward either major party, Pennsylvania has been heavily courted with frequent visits by both candidates. A Republican, Trump addressed a rally in Allentown and was due to speak later in the day in Lititz and Martinsburg.

Trips

He planned multiple trips to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this week, as well as visits to Arizona, Nebraska and Nevada.

"I think we're going to win Pennsylvania by than more than we did last time," Trump told reporters before the Allentown rally.

His 2016 victory in Pennsylvania was vital in his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Addressing supporters, Trump touched on what he called "an existential" issue for Pennsylvania, Biden's comment during last week's presidential debate that if elected he would "transition" the United States away from oil and natural gas.

"He wants to go with windmills that are made in Germany and China," Trump said, adding, "Biden's plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania's energy sector."

Biden was expected to remain in his home state of Delaware on Monday. He is scheduled to travel to Georgia on Tuesday, with stops in Atlanta and Warm Springs, a small town where Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who took office during the Great Depression and rolled out his New Deal recovery program, died in 1945.

Brisk early voting has led Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the U.S. Elections Project, to predict a record US voter turnout of about 150 million, representing 65% of those eligible to vote, the highest rate since 1908.

US voters already have cast more early votes during this presidential campaign - 60.5 million - than they did in all of 2016 when they passed the 47 million mark earlier this month, data shows.

Despite Biden's solid lead in national opinion polls, the contest in the most critical battleground states that could decide the outcome appears tighter. Biden will be aided with an appearance in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday by former President Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president.

Biden's push in Georgia, a state that went for Trump in 2016 by about 5 percentage points and has not backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, shows Biden's effort to expand his party's reach as polls show a competitive race in the state.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Early US voting surpasses 2016 pre-election numbers, 9 days before election
Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation expected in boost for Trump
Joe Biden and Barack Obama slam Trump Covid-19 response, president stays optimistic
Read more on:
donald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8438 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(+0.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.15)
Gold
1904.92
(+0.36)
Silver
24.39
(-0.12)
Platinum
876.00
(-2.12)
Brent Crude
41.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2362.00
(-0.71)
All Share
54890.88
(-0.81)
Top 40
50286.90
(-0.80)
Financial 15
10644.91
(-1.35)
Industrial 25
74457.36
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52092.66
(-0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo