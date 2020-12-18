24m ago

add bookmark

US FDA advisory panel sets stage for Moderna vaccine authorisation

  • The US FDA voted to authorise Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.
  • At least 5.9 million doses of the vaccine is ready to ship.
  • It does not require freezing cold temperature storage.


The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work toward granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Thursday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, virtually assuring a second option for protecting against Covid-19 for a pandemic ravaged nation.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed its risks in people aged 18 and older.

A week ago, the same panel backed a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE, leading to an FDA emergency use authorisation (EUA) a day later.

Following Hahn's comments, the Financial Times reported that the FDA had decided to approve Moderna's vaccine candidate on an emergency basis.

Approval

It cited people close to the process and added that the emergency approval will be granted in coming days.

The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Financial Times report.

The FDA is expected to grant EUA late on Thursday or Friday.

It would provide more hope to a nation that has lost more than 300 000 lives to Covid-19 - including a one-day high of 3 580 deaths on Wednesday - while record numbers of patients threaten to overwhelm US hospitals and healthcare workers.

"To go from having a (genetic) sequence of a virus in January to having two vaccines available in December is a remarkable achievement," said Dr James Hildreth, chief executive of Meharry Medical College, who voted to recommend the vaccine for emergency use.

The one abstention came from Dr Michael Kurilla, who works at the National Institutes of Health and felt blanket authorisation for those 18 and older was too broad.

"I'm not convinced that for all of those age groups the benefits do actually outweigh the risk. And I would prefer to see it more targeted toward people at high risk of serious and life threatening Covid disease," he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Thursday that 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allotted for states and large cities and were ready to ship nationwide.

Effective vaccines

The vaccines are not a panacea, however, as they will take months to roll out to a nation where the virus is running rampant and public health measures such as social distancing and mask wearing are being rejected by large parts of the population.

Moderna's vaccine does not require specialised ultra-cold freezers or vast quantities of dry ice, unlike Pfizer's vaccine which needs to be shipped and stored at -70°C, making it easier to supply rural and remote areas.

Moderna said on Thursday it had expanded the vaccine's handling guidance to allow it to be moved locally in a liquid state at standard refrigerated temperatures.

In some cases, Moderna said, this could be the only practical way to move it to clinics or remote locations.

US officials have said they expect to have 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of the year - enough to inoculate 20 million people.

Both vaccines were about 95% effective at preventing illness in pivotal clinical trials with no serious safety issues.

The United States in August entered a $1.5 billion pact with Moderna to acquire 100 million doses of its vaccine.

An emergency meeting of a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to follow the FDA's authorisation of Moderna's vaccine with its official recommendation of its use for the US public.

Following that, state and local public health authorities will begin administering the first doses.


We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
modernauscoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7380 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6687 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2689 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
19.81
(+0.26)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.13
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.47)
Gold
1878.37
(-0.28)
Silver
25.68
(-0.85)
Platinum
1036.00
(-0.34)
Brent Crude
51.53
(+0.98)
Palladium
2329.00
(+0.60)
All Share
60154.15
(-0.64)
Top 40
55077.94
(-0.73)
Financial 15
12167.79
(+0.15)
Industrial 25
79234.70
(-0.95)
Resource 10
57934.77
(-0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo