US federal appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case

President Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A US federal appeals court on Friday rejected a request by President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The ruling is yet another significant setback in Trump's long-shot bid to overturn the results of the 3 November election.

"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so," wrote Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel. "Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here. "

The case could still be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

