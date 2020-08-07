1h ago

US fugitive arrested after 46 years on the run

An American who has been on the run for nearly 50 years and was living under an assumed name as a senior citizen in a quiet town in New Mexico has finally been nabbed, the FBI said Thursday.

Luis Archuleta, who is now 77, escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974 while doing time for shooting and wounding a police officer in Denver.

Until his arrest Wednesday he had been living in the town of Espanola in New Mexico for around 40 years under the alias Ramon Montoya, the FBI said.

"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Archuleta will now be returned to Colorado to face charges stemming from his jailbreak.

"The passing of time does not erase or excuse his crimes," said Denver police chief Paul Pazen.

