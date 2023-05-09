1h ago

US government, Texas surge personnel to Mexico border as Title 42 end looms

accreditation
  • Title 42 restrictions at the US-Mexico border are ending on Thursday.
  • More personnel are being stationed at the border to combat a possible surge in illegal immigration.
  • The order, implemented in 2020, allows US authorities to expel migrants to Mexico without the chance of seeking asylum. 

The Biden administration and the Texas state government are surging personnel to the US-Mexico border to prepare for a possible increase in illegal immigration when Covid-19 restrictions known as Title 42 are set to end on Thursday.

Hundreds of specialised investigative agents and air marshals from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are being pulled from day-to-day duties to help with border management, sources said, leading to pushback from employees who argue they are being reassigned to menial tasks.

At the same time, Texas deployed a specially trained National Guard unit on Monday to target "hot spots" where migrants try to enter the United States illegally, Governor Greg Abbott said.

The moves are part of president Joe Biden's and state and local officials' broader efforts to prepare for Thursday's end of the Title 42 order. The order, in place since 2020, allows US authorities to quickly expel migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek US asylum.

The policy shift is expected to lead to a rise in border arrivals due to pent-up demand and the perception among migrants that they will be allowed into the country.

READ | Mexico migrant fire survivor: 'We screamed...but no one helped us'

Near San Diego, California, on Monday, hundreds of migrants were waiting between two US border fences as US Customs and Border Protection appeared to struggle to process them, a Reuters witness said. Dozens reached through the fence asking for food at one point as volunteers brought peanut butter sandwiches, oranges and water.

Abbott - a Republican who has criticised the Democratic president's approach to border security - said members of the new National Guard unit, the Texas Tactical Border Force, were being loaded onto Black Hawk helicopters for deployment and will have access to aircraft, boats, night vision equipment and riot gear. In recent days, the National Guard suppressed migrant crossings at Brownsville, Abbott said at a news conference, the same city where a driver ploughed into a group of migrants on Sunday.

Separately, Biden is sending 1 500 additional troops to help secure the US-Mexico border this week.

In addition, 250 to 300 agents with the investigative arm of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be detailed to aid border operations, two US officials who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations said.

A separate official not authorised to speak publicly said the deployment "negatively impacts our ability to disrupt transnational criminal activity," since many of the agents work on complex cases dealing with illicit drugs, trafficking and other issues.

ALSO READ | More than 64% of deaths on Mediterranean Sea migrant routes this year were Africans

About 180 US air marshals will be pulled from their jobs securing air travel to help at the border, said Sonya LaBosco, executive director of the Air Marshal National Council, which opposes the deployment.

The air marshals sent to the border will deal with transportation, security and other tasks but not perform law enforcement activities, LaBosco said.

Both ICE investigators and air marshals have been tapped in recent years for border management efforts, leading to some resistance. DHS and ICE did not respond to requests for comment.


Read more on:
usmexicopoliticstitle 42migrants
