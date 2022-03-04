41m ago

US grants 'temporary protected status' to Ukrainians

The United States announced on Thursday that it is granting "temporary protected status" to Ukrainians in the country for the next 18 months.

The move by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allows Ukrainians currently in the United States to remain here and lifts the threat of deportation.

"Russia's premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States."

DHS said temporary protected status will be afforded to Ukrainians who were in the country as of 1 March, 2022.

"Individuals who attempt to travel to the United States after March 1, 2022 will not be eligible for TPS," DHS said.

The department did not provide figures on the number of Ukrainians who would be affected by the move but The Wall Street Journal said there are 30,000 Ukrainians in the United States including students, tourists and people on expiring work visas.

The newspaper, citing a database maintained by Syracuse University, said some 4 000 Ukrainians are currently fighting deportation.

