1h ago

add bookmark

US halves asymptomatic Covid isolation period as cases surge worldwide

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty I
  • The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days.
  • The guidelines further suggest that the five-day isolation period be "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."
  • Cases in the United States are already on track to reach record highs in January, fueled by large pockets of unvaccinated residents as well as lack of access to quick and easy testing.

    The United States on Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.

    Some 11 500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods - with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.

    Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3 000 flights already cancelled on Monday and 1 100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

    Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimising the prospect of mass labour shortages, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days.

    The guidelines, which are non-binding but closely followed by US businesses and policymakers, further suggest that the five-day isolation period be "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."

    Cases in the United States are already on track to reach record highs in January, fueled by large pockets of unvaccinated residents as well as lack of access to quick and easy testing.

    President Joe Biden said on Monday some US hospitals could be "overrun" but that the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not "panic."

    In a virtual meeting with state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of Omicron would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 or the Delta variant surge this year.

    He said:

    Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic.

    Nationwide, the United States is closing in on the daily high of 250 000 cases recorded last January in the world's most affected nation, which has lost more than 816 000 people to the pandemic.

    New measures in Europe 

    Governments worldwide are scrambling to boost vaccinations, stressing that the overwhelming majority of hospitalisations and deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated.

    As several countries revive unpopular lockdowns, France stopped short of a stay-at-home order.

    Ministers did call for employers to make staff work from home three days a week where possible after nationwide infections hit record-high figures - in line with Denmark and Iceland, which also reported record daily cases.

    Similarly to the United States, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would announce by the end of the week a reduction in the number of isolation and quarantine days required for those with Covid and their contacts.

    England's Premier League, meanwhile, announced that a record 103 players and staff had tested positive in the past week.

    And in Greece, authorities will require bars and restaurants to close at midnight from 3 January, when establishments will also have to limit the number of diners per table to six.

    China strategy tested 

    In the Chinese city of Xi'an, authorities were scrambling to contain the country's worst Covid outbreak in 21 months.

    Desperate to keep a lid on the pandemic before February's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy, involving tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But there have been sporadic flare-ups.

    Some 13 million residents are already confined to their homes in Xi'an, where Covid controls were tightened Monday to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving.

    Two other Chinese cities also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers not to travel home in the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.


    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    uscoronavirus
    Lottery
    Did you strike it lucky? Here are the Daily Lotto results
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

    22 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.53
    -0.0%
    Rand - Pound
    20.84
    -0.0%
    Rand - Euro
    17.59
    -0.0%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.22
    -0.0%
    Rand - Yen
    0.14
    -0.0%
    Gold
    1,808.89
    0.0%
    Silver
    23.08
    +0.1%
    Palladium
    1,935.00
    -1.9%
    Platinum
    960.50
    0.0%
    Brent Crude
    78.60
    +3.1%
    Top 40
    65,023
    0.0%
    All Share
    71,571
    0.0%
    Resource 10
    68,621
    0.0%
    Industrial 25
    92,576
    0.0%
    Financial 15
    14,454
    0.0%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

    21 Dec

    FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

    14 Dec

    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

    16 Dec

    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo