US has not seen any sign of Russian troop pullback near Ukraine as EU warns of punishment

The United States has not seen evidence yet of any Russian troop pullback near Ukraine, but any such action would be welcome, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

“It would be welcome news if it is legitimate. We have not seen evidence of that yet,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement provided by her spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Britain and the European Union should do more to strengthen coordinated measures to punish Russia if it breaches Ukraine's sovereignty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

"The pair discussed the grave situation on the Ukrainian border, and agreed that the world needed to remain vigilant in the coming hours and days," a spokesperson for Johnson's office said.

"(Johnson) welcomed the unity of allies, but said more could be done to strengthen coordinated measures at pace."